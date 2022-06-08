Woman who saved Jewish kids in Holocaust dies at 100

(YNET NEWS) -- Belgian teacher and a member of the Belgian Resistance during World War II Andrée Geulen-Herscovici passed away on Wednesday in Ixelles, Belgium at the age of 100.

Geulen was recognized in 1989 with the honorific Righteous Among the Nations, and in 2007 was granted honorary Israeli citizenship in a ceremony at Yad Vashem, for saving over one thousand Jewish children during the Holocaust at great risk to her own life.

Geulen was a schoolteacher in Brussels, and when she was 21, one of the students in her classroom appeared with the yellow star.

Read the full story ›