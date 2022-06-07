'I won't live this way': Embattled scholar quits rather than face speech restrictions

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- Ilya Shapiro announced his resignation from the Georgetown University Law Center — just days after Dean William Treanor reinstated him.

“After full consideration of the report I received later that afternoon from the Office of Institutional Diversity, Equity and Affirmative Action, or IDEAA, and on consultation with counsel and trusted advisers, I concluded that remaining in my job was untenable,” Shapiro wrote in a Wall Street Journal op-ed on Monday.

He said the diversity office and other departments at Georgetown “enforce an orthodoxy that stifles intellectual diversity, undermines equal opportunity, and excludes dissenting voices.”

