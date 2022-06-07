A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
|
Education Politics U.S.BRAVE NEW SCHOOLS
'I won't live this way': Embattled scholar quits rather than face speech restrictions

Refuses to participate in 'slow-motion firing'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 6, 2022 at 9:54pm
(Photo by Joe Kovacs)

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- Ilya Shapiro announced his resignation from the Georgetown University Law Center — just days after Dean William Treanor reinstated him.

“After full consideration of the report I received later that afternoon from the Office of Institutional Diversity, Equity and Affirmative Action, or IDEAA, and on consultation with counsel and trusted advisers, I concluded that remaining in my job was untenable,” Shapiro wrote in a Wall Street Journal op-ed on Monday.

He said the diversity office and other departments at Georgetown “enforce an orthodoxy that stifles intellectual diversity, undermines equal opportunity, and excludes dissenting voices.”

Read the full story ›

