The worship of Man's law over Nature's laws

A few years ago, I read a paper that stated if we made a law saying "water runs downhill," within 75 years, the courts would rule "water runs uphill."

First would be the challenges on entanglement and uncertainty principles, claiming some water could theoretically run uphill. The theory would pass a jury and use case law to prove itself true, legally.

Then, for equitable treatment the courts would rule that the obvious need not be promoted by law, but the not-obvious would need such bolstering.

The third step would be declaring only the not-obvious to be of any concern, thereby making water run only uphill, and anyone saying different would be violation of the opinion of the court.

Meanwhile, law students would scream and cry at Niagara Falls for not following the law.

I think he was right: King Canute had to drag the courtesans to the sea to prove that a decree can't control the tide.

The king was just a warmup. Now we have this: Bees are now fish.

Jason Hamill

Required reading

Ms. Parker – Bravo! Your "Lost Boys" column captured perfectly the real problem behind gun violence, most of which is committed by young males. In fact, I stood up and cheered you after finishing your column! It should be sent to every home in America and made required reading for every member of Congress (not that the liberals will change their evil ways).

May God open our country's collective mind to the truth you have written. God bless you.

Joe

Great Awakening ahead?

In his column of May 23, Scott Lively says that the "Great Reset" is expected by sundown on Sept. 25. Part of his prediction is that the war in Ukraine will spill over into a regional or global conflict and be ended by a global peace treaty offered by the Antichrist.

Unfortunately, Lively is wrong about a peace treaty and that the Antichrist will provide the "Great Reset." The truth is that the world is in the beginning stages of the Great Awakening, which is being put in force by Presidents Trump (USA), Putin (Russia) and Xi (China). As part of the Great Awakening, the Great Commission, as given to us by Jesus in Matthew 28:16-20, will be fulfilled. Then the Antichrist, which has received a fatal wound, according to Revelation 13:2-4, will be revived. Spoiler: It will not be the U.N. as I believe that the seat of world government must be within the Roman Catholic Church.

Jessy Scholl

The plight of women

Dennis Prager's recent article in which he agrees with a joke that women are either bipolar or bisexual is insulting to your women readers. Very insulting. If he wants to improve the plight of women, how about he show respect and charity, instead of put downs?

Ms. Leister

