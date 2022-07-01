A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
WorldINTERNATIONAL INSECURITY
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

1st major German city turns off hot water in public buildings to save gas

Citizens told to expect large increases in electricity bills over winter

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 29, 2022 at 3:24pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

(THE CONSERVATIVE TREEHOUSE) – Hanover, a city in the northwest of Germany, has become the first major metropolitan area to try and reduce the use of natural gas by removing hot water from public buildings. The move comes as natural gas supplies from Russia are reduced to 20% of capacity. Germany is attempting to fill up storage facilities of natural gas in order to survive the winter.

Germany, together with several European countries, are telling their citizens to expect large increases in their electricity bills as energy costs continue to skyrocket.

Germany does not have any LNG terminals to receive shipments of natural gas into ports, they are dependent on pipelines from Russia. They are urgently trying to reduce the current amount of natural gas being consumed.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Democrats' inflation 'reduction' actually won't reduce inflation, analysis confirms
Study: Media's claim about abortion restrictions is just 'misinformation'
Chinese army warns citizens to 'prepare for war'
1st major German city turns off hot water in public buildings to save gas
Biden admin quietly approves construction of U.S.-Mexico border wall near Yuma
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×