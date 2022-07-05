5 shot at Coney Island boardwalk, 1 in critical condition

(NEW YORK POST) -- Five people were shot on the boardwalk in Coney Island early Sunday — adding to a bloody tally of at least nine gun victims in the city in just a few hours.

Those injured in the violent spate of shootings included a woman hit by an apparent stray bullet on the street in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn, a 31-year-old man left in critical condition after taking a bullet in the back on the Brooklyn boardwalk and a man killed in a dispute in a public-housing building in Canarsie in the borough, cops said.

The Coney Island bullets flew at the boardwalk and West 21st Street in Brooklyn where a “large group” of people were gathering around 2 a.m., a police spokeswoman said.

