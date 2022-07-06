Parade 'shooter' who killed 6 arrested, had posted videos before massacre

(DAILY MAIL) -- A 22 year-old rapper has been arrested on suspicion of shooting and killing six people at a July 4 parade in an affluent Chicago suburb.

Active shooter in Highland Park, IL. Avoid Central Ave. My nephew recorded this video. pic.twitter.com/nUFRElrVZi — eNreeKaii (@Ri_Kayyy) July 4, 2022

Robert 'Bobby' Crimo III was intercepted by cops in North Lake Forest, Chicago, after 7pm local time Monday evening when cops saw the silver Honda Fit he was last seen driving.

My video.. I was at #Highland Park parade.. Terrified people fleeing July 4th parade when shooting started. pic.twitter.com/DSe0NJOuem — Lynn Sweet (@lynnsweet) July 4, 2022

Dramatic photographs from the scene show the suspected mass-murderer - who posted creepy clips about shooting massacres online - being pinned to the ground face-down by police.

