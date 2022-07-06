A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Parade 'shooter' who killed 6 arrested, had posted videos before massacre

'My actions will be valiant, I know what I have to do, it is my destiny'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 4, 2022 at 8:30pm
Robert 'Bobby' Crimo III

Robert 'Bobby' Crimo III

(DAILY MAIL) -- A 22 year-old rapper has been arrested on suspicion of shooting and killing six people at a July 4 parade in an affluent Chicago suburb.

Robert 'Bobby' Crimo III was intercepted by cops in North Lake Forest, Chicago, after 7pm local time Monday evening when cops saw the silver Honda Fit he was last seen driving.

TRENDING: Biden has abandoned America's original vision – here's how

Dramatic photographs from the scene show the suspected mass-murderer - who posted creepy clips about shooting massacres online - being pinned to the ground face-down by police.

Read the full story ›

