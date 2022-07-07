7-Elevens encouraged to close after string of violence, robberies

(FOX BUSINESS) – Los Angeles area 7-Eleven stores were encouraged to close by corporate leaders after a string of violent robberies that resulted in multiple deaths.

"Our hearts are with the victims and their loved ones," 7-Eleven corporate leaders said in a statement Monday, according to KTTV. "We are gathering information on this terrible tragedy and working with local law enforcement. Right now, our focus is on Franchisee, associate and customer safety. With that in mind, we have encouraged stores in the Los Angeles area to close tonight."

The statement comes after multiple gunpoint robberies were reported at 7-Elevens across the Los Angeles area Sunday night into Monday morning, which resulted in the deaths of a store clerk in Brea and a customer in Santa Ana.

