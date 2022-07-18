A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'80% raped': Senators spotlight sexual abuse of migrant women

Traffickers mock their victims with 'rape trees'

Art Moore By Art Moore
Published July 18, 2022 at 7:29pm
(Photo by Richard Jaimes on Unsplash)

An astonishingly high rate of female migrants from Central America are raped by members of the Mexican cartels and transnational gangs as they travel through Mexico to the United States.

In 2019, a Fusion investigation estimated 80% of migrant girls and women are raped on their journey.

Now, Republican senators who visited the U.S.-Mexican border last week are drawing attention to a phenomenon called the "rape tree" to illustrate the failure of President Biden's immigration policies.

"We heard multiple reports of something, I'll be candid, I had never heard of before until today — something called a rape tree, which are trees where the traffickers would violently rape young women and then hang their undergarments in the tree as a trophy," Cruz said at a news conference Friday.

The senators explained that migrants typically cannot afford to pay the high fees charged by traffickers for escorting them to the United States.

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., referred to the "rape tree" when he asked: "How do you think the young women pay off their five, six, seven, eight thousand dollar human trafficking fee? I think we all know."

Art Moore
Art Moore, co-author of the best-selling book "See Something, Say Nothing," entered the media world as a PR assistant for the Seattle Mariners and a correspondent covering pro and college sports for Associated Press Radio. He reported for a Chicago-area daily newspaper and was senior news writer for Christianity Today magazine and an editor for Worldwide Newsroom before joining WND shortly after 9/11. He earned a master's degree in communications from Wheaton College.







'80% raped': Senators spotlight sexual abuse of migrant women
