Abortion rights protestors target Justice Amy Coney Barrett's house

(JUST THE NEWS) – A group of abortion rights activists convened outside the home of Trump-appointed Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Thursday evening to wave signs and chant their disapproval of the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade.

About 20 people, many affiliated with the activist group Our Rights DC, were observed marching and chanting lines such as "F*** you, Barrett," and "liar" outside the justice's Virginia residence. The group will reportedly gather in front of Justice Clarence Thomas' house on Friday evening.

According to the New York Post, members of the crowd carried signs reading, "Keep your rosaries off my ovaries" and "Impeach Expand Codify."

