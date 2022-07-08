Airline offers pilots triple pay after company caused scheduling 'fiasco'

(FOX BUSINESS) – After American Airlines claimed a computer glitch over July 4th weekend dropped pilot assignments for more than 37,000 flying hours this month, the airline and its union reached a deal Wednesday offering three times normal pay to those who pick up an affected flight.

"Affected flights are those removed then non-contractually added to pilots’ schedules in July," the Allied Pilots Association sent in an email to members on Wednesday. "APA steadfastly maintains that management had no right to add trips [back] to pilots’ schedules."

While American previously told Fox News Digital the pilot scheduling system experienced a "technical glitch" and the same day "restored the vast majority of the affected trips," the union has argued automatically adding the flights back onto pilots’ schedules breaks their legal contract.

