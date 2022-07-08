A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Airline offers pilots triple pay after company caused scheduling 'fiasco'

Claimed computer glitch dropped assignments over busy July 4th weekend

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 8, 2022 at 2:37pm
(FOX BUSINESS) – After American Airlines claimed a computer glitch over July 4th weekend dropped pilot assignments for more than 37,000 flying hours this month, the airline and its union reached a deal Wednesday offering three times normal pay to those who pick up an affected flight.

"Affected flights are those removed then non-contractually added to pilots’ schedules in July," the Allied Pilots Association sent in an email to members on Wednesday. "APA steadfastly maintains that management had no right to add trips [back] to pilots’ schedules."

While American previously told Fox News Digital the pilot scheduling system experienced a "technical glitch" and the same day "restored the vast majority of the affected trips," the union has argued automatically adding the flights back onto pilots’ schedules breaks their legal contract.

Read the full story ›

