(FOX NEWS) -- "American Pie" singer Don McLean has been belting out his classic for the last 50 years.

McLean recently spoke to Fox News Digital, and shared the compliment he received from country music legend Garth Brooks, who is featured in a new documentary "The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s ‘American Pie.'"

The project, which premieres on Paramount+ Tuesday, focuses on McLean and his verse "the day the music died."

Read the full story ›