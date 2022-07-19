Most Americans believe Joe Biden profited from son's corrupt business deals

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

A poll of Joe Biden voters after the 2020 election showed that if they had known of the evidence of the candidate's complicity in an international business trading off access to the White House, they would not have voted for the Democratic candidate.

Now, a poll published Tuesday indicates American voters overall believe Joe Biden profited from the deals made by his son Hunter and brother Jim with the likes of Chinese Communist Party operatives and corrupt Russian and Ukrainian oligarchs.

The Rasmussen Reports survey found 69% of likely U.S. voters believe it’s likely the president was aware of at least some of Hunter Biden's business dealings, including 49% who believe it's very likely.

Significantly, 62% believe Joe Biden personally profited from deals with companies tied to the Chinese Communist Party, including 44% who think it’s very likely.

Most, however – attesting to how the Justice Department and media treat Democrats and establishment figures in comparison to conservatives – don't believe Hunter Biden will face criminal charges.

Meanwhile, while Joe Biden continues to insist he never discussed his son's business with him, the evidence continues to mount that the president not only was aware of the deals, he kept abreast of the details and profited from them.

The latest evidence was presented Monday by the New York Post, which reported Hunter Biden's personal calendar from the infamous abandoned laptop shows he and his business partners met at the White House or the vice president’s residence with Joe Biden dozens of times, often immediately upon returning from business trips.

On Tuesday, DailyMail.com reported Hunter Biden confided in a text exchange with Hallie Biden, the widow of his late brother, that he was feeling pressure over "suspected involvement" in brokering an oil deal "directly" with Rusian President Vladimir Putin just as his father was about to run for president.

Earlier this month, DailyMail.com reported a voicemail from Hunter Biden's laptop in which Joe Biden referenced a New York Times story on Hunter's dealings with a Chinese energy firm controlled by the Communist Party. The company is an arm of Communist Party Chairman Xi Jinping's chief global domination venture, the "Belt and Road Initiative." Hunter Biden was working on a multi-million-dollar joint venture with CEFC in which the "big guy" – identified by a Hunter Biden business partner as Joe Biden – was to get 10% equity, according to an email from Hunter Biden's abandoned laptop. One of the witnesses before a Delaware grand jury investigating Hunter Biden's business dealings, according to a source, has been asked: Who is the big guy?"

In March, the New York Times finally acknowledged that the contents reported to be from a laptop abandoned by Hunter Biden at a Delaware repair shop were authentic.

