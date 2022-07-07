A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Amid global shortage, study shows how to cut contrast dye use 83%

Only minimally affects diagnostic accuracy

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 7, 2022 at 2:22pm
(Image courtesy Pexels)

(UCSF) – As a worldwide shortage of contrast dye for medical imaging continues, a new UC San Francisco research letter in JAMA quantified strategies medical facilities can employ to safely reduce dye use in computed tomography (CT) by up to 83%. CT is the most common use for the dye.

The three conservation strategies are weight-based (rather than fixed) dosing, reducing contrast dose while reducing tube voltage on scanners, and replacing contrast-enhanced CT with nonenhanced CT when it will minimally affect diagnostic accuracy.

That third strategy – forgoing the dye in some cases of CT when it would result in only small impact on diagnostic accuracy – yielded the most dramatic reduction of dye use: 78%.

Read the full story ›

