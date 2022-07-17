Amusment park suspends new attraction as critics call it 'insensitive' to shooting victims

(FOX NEWS) -- An amusement park in Orlando, Florida, is suspending the operation of a recently-announced attraction where customers use toy laser guns to shoot far-off targets in sniper-like fashion.

ICON Park made the decision to suspend the ride after outcries over the "Bullseye Blast" attraction from the local community. Critics cited recent mass shootings in the U.S., as well as one at that very city's Pulse nightclub in 2016.

"Some non-guests and community members expressed that they considered the toy shooting device used to be insensitive," a spokesperon from the communications firm representing the park said in a statement to Fox35 Orlando. "The attractions industry has many similar games which use similar shooting devices, so that is what we were limited to when exploring the game. However, we believe that a device can and should be designed which does not offend anyone in the community. We look forward to leading this new innovation."

