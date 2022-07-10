A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Latest absurd claim: 'Anne Frank had white privilege'

'You've got to be f***ing kidding me. Seriously?'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 10, 2022 at 7:35pm
Anne Frank in 1940 (Wikimedia Commons)

(JERUSALEM POST) -- Anne Frank trended on Twitter on Sunday as users on the social media platform debated whether the Holocaust victim was a beneficiary of 'white privilege,' advantages that society supposedly bestows on those who are racially white.

"Anne Frank had white privilege," said one Twitter user. "Bad things happen to people with white privilege also but don't tell the whites that."

"Yes, all white people are safe," said another commenter. "No one is saying the Nazis didn't target white people, just that white people can hide behind their whiteness, whereas in Nazi USA black people can't. Go tell black people the whites got it hard."

