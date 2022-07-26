Another Fauci flip: We were 'always aware' of natural immunity to COVID

Dr. Anthony Fauci has insisted during the pandemic that immunity produced by a COVID-19 vaccine is superior to natural immunity derived from an infection, which contradicted his own researchers, the longtime conventional wisdom about respiratory viruses and his own pre-pandemic statements.

The downplaying or dismissal of the power of natural immunity was the premise behind pushing vaccine mandates that have cost people their livelihoods and careers as well as their health in the case of many who report having suffered severe adverse effects.

Now, on the heels of a former coronavirus task force colleague confessing she always knew the vaccines didn't prevent infection, Fauci has declared his faith, at least to "a degree," in natural immunity.

"We were always aware that if you get infected, you have a degree of protection against reinfection," he said in an interview with The Hill

But Fauci's insistence over the course of the pandemic that vaccine immunity is superior was at odds with his own NIAID researchers. They published a preprint study finding that while the mRNA vaccines target COVID's spike protein, natural immunity recognizes the whole of the virus, providing superior protection.

And recent real world data and studies have indicated COVID vaccination weakens natural immunity, with people who are vaccinated developing a higher risk of infection and severe illness.

In September 2021, as WND reported, Fauci struggled when CNN chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta asked him why people who already have been infected with the SARS-CoV-2 should get a COVID vaccine.

Gupta, pointing to a study in Israel showing natural immunity to be 27 times more effective than the Pfizer vaccine, said he received calls all the time from people who said they already have had COVID and, therefore, are protected.

"Should they also get the vaccine?" he asked Fauci. "How do you make the case to them?"

"You know, that's a really good point, Sanjay. I don't have a really firm answer to you on that," Fauci replied.

"That's something that we're going to have to discuss, regarding the durability of the response," he added.

Fauci then argued that the Israel study didn't address the issue of the durability of natural immunity compared to the vaccine.

"So it is conceivable that you got infected, you're protected, but you may not be protected for an indefinite period of time," Fauci said.

Studies support natural immunity

However, the evidence is overwhelmingly in favor of natural immunity.

In August 2021, the CDC released studies showing a "significant decline" in the immunity of fully vaccinated Americans to COVID-19. The move came as the Biden administration prepared to offer booster shots to Americans who got the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines eight months after their second dose.

Meanwhile, researchers found that as many as 50% of people with no known exposure to the novel coronavirus have an effective response to the virus from their T cells, the part of the immune system that attacks foreign particles.

Further, many studies forecast long-term immunity for people who have had COVID-19.

A study published in February 2021 by Science magazine found "substantial immune memory is generated after COVID-19." And an article in Nature magazine in May reported researchers believe "people who have been infected with SARS-CoV-2 will probably make antibodies against the virus for most of their lives. "

A study by Emory University and the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center that was funded by the National Institutes of Health – for which Fauci works – predicted "long-lived immunity to SARS-CoV-2 after natural infection."

