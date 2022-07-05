Is ANYONE confident in president and Congress? Survey says ...

Over the last year, Joe Biden's job approval rating has plunged 15 percentage points, and many polls now show him with support from only about one-third of the nation.

Now a new poll shows that Americans' confidence in the office, not just the man, also has plunged. And by about the same number.

The new poll from Gallup shows, however, that Congress apparently got a head start on that race – and now has the confidence of only about 7% of the nation.

The presidency still has about 23%, and the Supreme Court, under a literal – and sometimes physical – assault from leftists over its recent conservative leaning decisions on abortion, guns and religious rights – is supported by about 25% of the nation.

The results come of an assessment of Americans' confidence in a number of institutions.

The report said there have been "significant declines" in support for 11 of the 16 institutions tested – and no "improvements for any."

"The largest declines in confidence are 11 percentage points for the Supreme Court -- as reported in late June before the court issued controversial rulings on gun laws and abortion -- and 15 points for the presidency, matching the 15-point drop in President Joe Biden's job approval rating since the last confidence survey in June 2021," the survey said.

The only two institutions with more than 50% support were small businesses, at 68%, and the military, at 64%.

"Confidence in the police, at 45%, has fallen below the majority level for only the second time, with the other instance occurring in 2020 in the weeks after the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police," Gallup said.

This year's numbers were "new lows" for all three branches of government. And, the report said, "Five other institutions are at their lowest points in at least three decades of measurement, including the church or organized religion (31%), newspapers (16%), the criminal justice system (14%), big business (14%) and the police."

The organization "summarizes Americans' overall confidence in institutions by taking an average of the ratings of the 14 institutions it measures consistently each year – all but small business and large technology companies. This year's 27% average of U.S. adults expressing 'a great deal' or 'quite a lot' of confidence in those 14 institutions is three points below the prior low from 2014."

Interestingly, Republicans, independents and Democrats all "are much less confident in the presidency than they were a year ago, showing declines of at least 10 points."

The other results confirmed what has developed as a deep divide in the nation, between the far-left and ultra-progressive perspective on abortion, transgenderism and the like among Democrats, and the more traditional views held by Republicans.

"Democrats and independents show more than a double-digit loss of confidence in the Supreme Court, with no meaningful change among Republicans," the report said.

"Republicans and Democrats differ most in the confidence they have in the presidency (49 points), the police (39 points), newspapers (30 points) and public schools (30 points). The groups differ less, but still by significant margins, in their confidence in the Supreme Court, organized labor, organized religion, the medical system, television news and large technology companies," the report said.

The survey noted that the federal government, under the control of Democrats in both houses of Congress as well as the White House, is "struggling to address high inflation, record gas prices, increased crime and gun violence, continued illegal immigration, and significant foreign policy challenges from Russia and China."

The survey said only 13% of Americans are satisfied with the way things are going for the nation.

