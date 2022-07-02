A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Arizona governor signs law that sends millions to build border wall

GOP leader frustrated for far too long

WND News Services
Published July 2, 2022
(TOWNHALL) – Just two weeks ago, the crisis at the border broke another historic record under the Biden administration. A report released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) shows that border patrol agents encountered 239,416 illegal aliens in May, a new record number.

Gov. Doug Ducey (R-AZ) has been frustrated for far too long and is taking necessary measures to secure the border.

Earlier this week, Ducey signed a bill into law that will send hundreds of millions of dollars to build a border wall on Arizona's border with Mexico.

