Arizona governor signs law that sends millions to build border wall

(TOWNHALL) – Just two weeks ago, the crisis at the border broke another historic record under the Biden administration. A report released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) shows that border patrol agents encountered 239,416 illegal aliens in May, a new record number.

Gov. Doug Ducey (R-AZ) has been frustrated for far too long and is taking necessary measures to secure the border.

Earlier this week, Ducey signed a bill into law that will send hundreds of millions of dollars to build a border wall on Arizona's border with Mexico.

Read the full story ›