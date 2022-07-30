AT&T to remove One America News Network from lineup

(DAILY CALLER) – One America News (OAN) Network’s largest distributor, DirecTV, announced Friday that it will not renew its contract with the outlet, Bloomberg reported.

In an email statement to Bloomberg, DirecTV spokesperson said that “following a routine internal review,” the decision was made to not enter a new contract with Herring Networks Inc., OAN’s owner, once the current contract ends in April. DirecTV made up 90% of the network’s revenue, according to Reuters.

OAN will continue to be provided through Verizon FiOS and various other smaller national pay-TV providers, including KlowdTV and Vidgo, per its website.

