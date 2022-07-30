A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
U.S.THE LEFT UNHINGED
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

AT&T to remove One America News Network from lineup

Decision follows concerted campaign from pro-censorship activists

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 30, 2022 at 4:51pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(DAILY CALLER) – One America News (OAN) Network’s largest distributor, DirecTV, announced Friday that it will not renew its contract with the outlet, Bloomberg reported.

In an email statement to Bloomberg, DirecTV spokesperson said that “following a routine internal review,” the decision was made to not enter a new contract with Herring Networks Inc., OAN’s owner, once the current contract ends in April. DirecTV made up 90% of the network’s revenue, according to Reuters.

OAN will continue to be provided through Verizon FiOS and various other smaller national pay-TV providers, including KlowdTV and Vidgo, per its website.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Dems set to push bill to ban Congress from trading stock
Biden readies to declare public health emergency due to monkeypox
For party's sake, Trump must wait until after midterms to declare intentions
1 senator trying to bring fiscal sanity to federal spending
White House actions threaten to make energy crisis worse
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×