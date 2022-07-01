Audience banned from Liz Cheney debate 'because she is so hated by her voters'

Her father, Dick Cheney, was vice president for George W. Bush. That was after he was a popular GOP member of Congress representing a largely GOP state, Wyoming.

Liz Cheney, now Wyoming's lone representative in Congress, inherited an influential political name from him, and rode that into the establishment in Washington.

There, the Deep State likely likes her, for her open opposition to and criticism of anything related to President Donald Trump.

But she's lost favor among her party. In Washington, they removed her from a power position in the GOP. In Wyoming, GOP boards voted to no longer recognize her as a Republican.

So when she debated this week, seeking to hold onto her seat, accommodations were made.

The audience was excluded.

That's right, Terry Dugas, the general manager of the Wyoming PBS station in Sheridan, which hosted the debate, announced the event "will be closed to the public for security reasons and to prevent people from disrupting the event."

A commentary The Gateway Pundit explained, "Cheney is so unpopular they had to close off the debate."

The closure was "because she is so hated by her voters."

In fact, Cheney is more than aware of the contempt in which many Republicans hold her – for among other things her vote to impeach Trump. After all, she's written to Wyoming Democrats asking them to change parties to vote for her in the GOP primary.

Polls show her down by as much as 30 points in the polls.

The AP reported Cheney attacked her main challenger, the Trump-backed Harriet Hageman, over the issue that has Cheney's attention right now, Nancy Pelosi's partisan House committee assigned to investigate the Jan. 5, 2021, riot at the Capitol.

Its actions, especially its staging of select and one-sided testimony on television, gives the appearance that it is Pelosi's third attempt to impeach and remove Trump – this time the goal being to prevent him from running for office in 2024.

Her earlier two attempts failed.

Cheney blasted Hageman for expressing that there were "serious concerns" about the 2020 elections.

Hageman was dismissive of the partisan Pelosi committee, on which Cheney sits.

"They’re focusing on something that happened 18 months ago. They’re not focused on things that are important to the people of Wyoming,” said Hageman, a ranching and natural resources attorney.

Cheney also challenged Hageman, saying it would be interesting if Hageman would say the election in 2020 wasn't stolen.

"She knows it wasn’t stolen. I think that she can’t say it wasn’t stolen because she’s completely beholden to Donald Trump and if she says it wasn’t stolen he won’t support her,” Cheney claimed.

Also in the race, but further back in the polling, are state Sen. Anthony Bouchard of Cheyenne; retired U.S. Army Col. Denton Knapp and businesswoman Robyn Belinskey of Sheridan.

USA Today said Hageman, leading in the Wyoming polls, is the biggest chance for the GOP to unseat Cheney.

In an analysis, Margot Cleveland of The Federalist said there may not have been enough fraudulent votes to change the 2020 race, but that's not the only way to skew an election.

"Stealing an election by fraud is not the only way to rig an outcome. Elections are rigged when systemic violations of election law occur," she wrote. "That there was no widespread fraud in November 2020 doesn’t mean that the election was not rigged to keep Donald Trump out of the White House."

She pointed out: "The election was rigged with every illegal drop box placed in Democrat-heavy precincts."

And, "The election was rigged when the Pennsylvania legislature unconstitutionally authorized no-excuse absentee voting and when Philadelphia clerks illegally inspected ballots and then told Democrat activists which voters needed to cure their ballots for their votes to count."

And, "The election was rigged when Wisconsin election officials ignored the state election code, telling voters they were 'indefinitely confined' because of Covid and that nursing homes could ignore Wisconsin’s requirement that special voting deputies oversee elections in residential facilities."

And, "The election was rigged with every dollar of Zuck Bucks designed to get out the Democrat vote, and with every leftist activist embedded in county clerks’ offices to push such efforts while accumulating untold voter data to the benefit of the Biden campaign."

And, "The election was rigged when Georgia rendered the election code’s mandate of signature verifications inoperable and the state court delayed a hearing on Trump’s challenge to the Georgia outcome until after the vote certification, thereby ignoring evidence that more than 35,000 illegal votes were included in the state’s tally — more than enough to require a court to throw out the election."

What is known about the 2020 election is that the results almost without doubt were influenced by the $420 million in Mark Zuckerberg money that he handed out to mostly leftist elections officials, who often used it for get-out-the-vote efforts in Democrat strongholds. That money was distributed outside the channels of any regulation that normally applies to political campaign spending.

Further, the legacy and social media corporations cooperated in suppressing accurate, but very damaging, reporting about Joe Biden, his son Hunter and the family's international business schemes just days before the election.

Analysts have concluded that either of those actions alone could have pushed the election results into the Biden column.

Even further, many local elections officials simply ignored their own state laws regarding mail-in and absentee ballots, counting them days after the voting was supposed to have been closed.

Cleveland explained, "The Jan. 6 show trial continues this week in the House, with several partisan aims remaining in focus, chief among them conditioning the public to believe the Nov. 3, 2020, election was the most secure in American history. By limiting their focus to select and disproven claims of election fraud, the Democrat-stacked House committee provides a bait-and-switch prime-time presentation designed to convince the country that Trump lied to his supporters when he declared the election was stolen."

Rigging was evident, she said, "when the press refused to bare the secret that Hunter Biden provided his dad, the 'Big Guy,' a 10 percent kickback from the various millions made in a pay-to-play scandal."

And, "When Twitter blocked the New York Post’s reporting on the Hunter Biden laptop and the material uncovered from its hard drive and then when every elite media outlet ignored the story."

And, "When the same legacy and social media outlets that censored the explosive Joe Biden scandal instead promoted the false claim that the Post’s reporting was Russian disinformation."

And, "When the lapdog media outlets pantingly ran the Russia disinformation cover story to protect Joe Biden, knowing Attorney General William Barr’s Department of Justice would not leak the truth, but would instead preserve its independence and remain silent while the corrupt press lied to the American public."

