Avatarianism and the danger of the metaverse

After eating from the forbidden tree of the knowledge of good and evil, "the eyes of both [Adam and Eve] were opened, and they knew that they were naked; so they sewed together fig leaves and made coverings for themselves … and they hid themselves from the presence of the LORD God among the trees of the garden. But the LORD God called out to the man, 'Where are you?' 'I heard Your voice in the garden,' he replied, 'and I was afraid because I was naked; so I hid myself.' ...

"Then the LORD God said, 'Behold, the man has become like one of Us, knowing good and evil. And now, lest he reach out his hand and take also from the tree of life, and eat, and live forever' ... Therefore the LORD God banished him from the Garden of Eden and stationed cherubim on the east side of the Garden of Eden, along with a whirling sword of flame to guard the way to the tree of life." (Genesis 3:8-24)

In 1999, when the focus of the entire world was on the (manufactured) threat that Y2K might wipe out the internet we had all just started to depend upon, the movie "The Matrix" introduced and popularized the concept of a "metaverse": a completely man-made and limitless artificial universe. In retrospect, the movie seems to have been predictive programming for humanity – even to the point that its creators later said "The Matrix" was a metaphor for transgenderism.

Exactly one decade later, the movie "Avatar" became the second highest-grossing Hollywood film of all time, taking the metaverse concept to the next level. It was still only a vision then, the stuff of science-fiction animators and Hollywood wizardry, but in the years between "The Matrix" and "Avatar," the phenomenon of human beings operating anonymously through avatars in the limited realms of video games and on social media became well-established.

Then on Nov. 11, 2021, Mark Zuckerberg announced the re-branding and renaming of the global giant Facebook to "Meta" because the technology to support a more fully immersive metaverse had finally arrived.

My first response to that announcement was to predict Meta would become a haven for pedophiles and other sexual predators who could fully indulge their perversions without risk of arrest. My prediction would soon be vindicated in a raft of news stories.

Over time, I have come to recognize that the metaverse has its own psycho-spiritual dimension, which I call Avatarianism: the lifestyle of trading one's true identity as a creation of God, for one or more artificial projections of oneself that one invents or adopts to operate through in the "metaverse" (which includes all aspects of the internet where people can function in the form of Avatars). Again (like drug use) the real problem isn't necessarily casual use, but a lifestyle.

Psychologically, Avatarianism is a manifestation (and facilitation) of Narcissistic Personality Disorder on a mass scale, specifically "Vulnerable Narcissism," which WebMD explains "is usually the result of childhood neglect or abuse. People with this behavior are much more sensitive [e.g. "Snowflake" syndrome]. Narcissistic behavior helps to protect them against feelings of inadequacy. Even though they go between feeling inferior and superior to others, they feel offended or anxious when others don't treat them as if they're special." This disorder has obviously reached epidemic levels in our society – I believe by design.

Spiritually, Avatarianism is an extension of the satanic Secular Humanist religion in which man is his own God, and it serves the spiritual purpose of separating human beings one step further from their Creator. Just as these bodies of flesh we inhabit are merely vessels through which our true spiritual being operates in the natural world God created for us, Avatars are vessels we inhabit in the artificial world of the internet, a quantum leap further from association with God. And just as the term "worldliness" describes the choice of human beings to identify with the natural flesh they inhabit and not their spirit, Avatarianism describes intentional self-identification with "digital flesh" and not their natural vessel.

Transgenderism is a transitional form of Avatarianism on the overlapping cusp of the natural and digital worlds, designed to condition young people for life in the metaverse. They are being programmed through transgender ideology to adopt the mindset that nothing created by God, even one's own sexual physiology and sense of humanness, can be trusted as good and right – but everything can and should be changed to suit one's self-perceptions as guided by "progressive" groomers. In a very real sense, a "transgender identity" IS an avatar, inside which hides a damaged child.

I now recognize that META is an acronym for a long-term four-step process and strategy by which Secular Humanists have worked to enslave humanity in a completely artificial Luciferian "Utopia."

"M" stands for Malthusianism, which holds that unchecked overpopulation will inevitably destroy both humanity and planet Earth. It is the satanic counterpoint to God's command to "be fruitful and multiply" and the globalists' justification for controlling and culling the human population.

"E" stands for Eugenics, the "science" of both limiting population and controlling "the self direction of human evolution." It is a refutation of God's promise to supply all of our needs if we trust Him and follow His guidance (Deuteronomy 28:1-14, Romans 8:28).

"T" stands for Transhumanism which is the use of advanced technology to transform "Homo sapiens" into something different and "better." It is the fulfillment of the Luciferian prophecy in the Garden of Eden that through defiance of God "you will be like gods," achieving immortality by control of the Tree of Life.

"A" stands for Avatarianism, which is the part played by the common people in this tragedy: acceptance of citizenship in an artificial world in place of God's Creation.

Consider how the major issues of our time reflect that strategy: abortion, non-procreative sexual deviance, sterilization and spontaneous miscarriage through global "vaccine" mandates, other "vaccine" consequences like adult Sudden Death Syndrome (SDS), school shootings and other mass murders, assassinations, riots and Reign of Terror-style mass executions (on the near horizon?), lockdown/hopelessness-driven suicides, wars (perhaps WWIII and perhaps including nuclear weapons), famine (through intentional political and physical sabotage of the food supply chain), pestilence (not just COVID) and natural disasters that may not actually be "natural."

These ALL further the Malthusian agenda of population reduction, using the "science" of eugenics (combined with abuse of political power) to produce social chaos (and mass narcissistic personality disorder) that justifies transhumanist solutions and drives anxious human beings toward the escape-hatch of Avatarianism.

But there's an even deeper spiritual/psychological significance to Avataianism that goes to the issue of repressed human guilt and fear for defying God.

In 2016 my wife and I met a Muslim "stoner" on a train in Europe. As a former "stoner" myself, I had a long conversation with him in which he talked about living the life of a partying "practicing" Muslim. The most striking thing he said was that he and his Muslim friends would only party in underground settings like basements because "God cannot see you there." I have no idea whether this is an actual Muslim teaching, but he believed it and thought he remained righteous in God's eyes by doing so.

Avatarianism is the retreat of guilt-wracked human beings behind artificial projections of themselves, to seek false comfort in the illusion of anonymity, believing that God either cannot see or does not care what they do through their Avatars and that humans can create their own "reality" and their own rules. We've all seen how Avatars work on social media where people seem to be much more aggressive, cruel and profane then they likely would be if everyone knew who they were. It's that sense of freedom in anonymity taken one step further into theology: embracing the delusion, like the Muslim "stoner," that there are things God just can't see.

Is sin really sin if it's just in your mind? Yes, it is. The true sin of Adam and Eve wasn't in eating the apple, it was in the mental CHOICE of believing that God could be wrong and that He did not have their best interests in mind when He set His rules. Every conscious choice is an act of the mind. Can you do or think anything that God cannot see? Scripture says NO. "Nothing in all creation is hidden from God's sight; everything is uncovered and exposed before the eyes of Him to whom we must give account" (Hebrews 4:13) and "There is no darkness or deep shadow where the workers of iniquity can hide" (Job 34:22). Do you get a pass because you say you "don't believe in God"? No, because He is obvious in His creation (Romans 1:20) and His truth is indelibly written on every heart (Romans 2:15).

To defeat the lie of the metaverse, simply affirm the witness of the Creation.

