Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby loses reelection bid in Dem primary

Comes after being indicted by grand jury on federal charges

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 24, 2022 at 1:33pm
Marilyn Mosby (Facebook)

(FOX NEWS) -- Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby lost her reelection bid to defense attorney Ivan Bates in the Democratic primary after she was indicted by a grand jury on federal charges alleging that she used coronavirus hardship as a reason to take money out of her city retirement account.

The Associated Press called the race in favor of Ivan Bates, a defense attorney, on Friday night. Bates is a former prosecutor in Baltimore who served from 1996 to 2002 before becoming a defense attorney.

Mosby, a Democrat, directed her office to stop prosecuting offenses such as drug possession, prostitution, urinating in public, and more during the coronavirus pandemic in an attempt to stop the virus from spreading in jails and prisons.

