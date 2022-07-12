A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Major-League Baseball star can't play north of border for refusing COVID jab

'Not going to let Canada tell me what I do with my body'

By WND News Services
Published July 12, 2022
(Image by Art Bromage from Pixabay)

(YAHOO SPORTS) -- The Philadelphia Phillies will be shorthanded as they begin a two-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on Tuesday.

J.T. Realmuto, Alec Bohm, Aaron Nola and Kyle Gibson were all unable to make the trip north of the border due to Canadian restrictions on unvaccinated travelers.

Nola and Gibson weren't scheduled to pitch in the series and Bohm left Monday's game with an injury, but Realmuto figured to appear in at least one of the two contests. The catcher does not seem to have any regrets about his decision not to get vaccinated against COVID-19, even though it will reduce his team's chances of winning games and cost him financially.

