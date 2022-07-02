A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Beaches step up vigilance after recent shark sightings

Precautions include patrols by boat, helicopter, drone

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 2, 2022 at 4:12pm
(FOX NEWS) – New York beaches are stepping up shark attack prevention and ocean safety after a sighting and possible encounter on a Nassau County beach.

The precautions include patrols by boats, a helicopter and a drone. Officials said a 40-year-old man swimming at Jones Beach on Long Island was treated for a possible shark bite and released from a local medical center.

"We are looking forward to a great summer of fun in the water," said Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman. "Our beaches are open. And, as you can see, people are coming in droves to enjoy one of the finest beaches in the world."

