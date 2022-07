(FOX NEWS) -- Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reportedly finally became husband and wife this weekend after obtaining a marriage license in Clark County, Nevada.

The couple, who rekindled their romance last year after 17 years apart, received the marriage license on Saturday, July 16, according to court records.

JLo and Ben "did, indeed, get hitched" and said "I do" in the desert, per TMZ.

Read the full story ›