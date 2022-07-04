Bette Midler goes rogue and 'unwoke,' answers question no one else wants to

If you like WND, get the news that matters most delivered directly to your inbox – for FREE!

She portrayed a marriage counselor in Mel Gibson's romantic comedy, "What Women Want," and now actress Bette Midler is demonstrating some mental clarity by answering the question which so many others can't: What is a woman?

In an Independence Day tweet, the veteran actress issued a clarion call to all females on Planet Earth, stating:

"WOMEN OF THE WORLD! We are being stripped of our rights over our bodies, our lives and even of our name! They don't call us 'women' anymore; they call us 'birthing people' or 'menstruators,' and even 'people with vaginas'! Don't let them erase you! Every human on earth owes you!"

TRENDING: We need Trump back as president, but 1st as House speaker

WOMEN OF THE WORLD! We are being stripped of our rights over our bodies, our lives and even of our name! They don’t call us “women” anymore; they call us “birthing people” or “menstruators”, and even “people with vaginas”! Don’t let them erase you! Every human on earth owes you! — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) July 4, 2022

"Someone check her meds," quipped J.D. Rucker at The Liberty Daily, calling Midler's remarks an "unwoke, anti-trans rant."

"She's not a biologist. She's not particularly intelligent. Her tweets rarely make sense and almost never make a point, even a bad one. But for once she posted something that had hints of lucidity. Some have even questioned whether she has been partially red-pilled over LGBTQIA+ supremacy."

Rucker continued: "As many have said since the whole woke LGBTQIA+ crap started, it's actual women who are most hurt by it and therefore it should be true feminists who are fighting against it the hardest. For once, I have to give Bette Midler kudos."

Do you agree with Bette Midler on this issue? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 93% (263 Votes) 7% (21 Votes)

He added that, "As expected, the woke crowd was dismayed that one of their leftist icons is siding with actual women instead of embracing woke talking points and anti-scientific nonsense."

One response explained: "The fight for women's rights INCLUDES trans people – trans rights do not erode women's rights. We're all fighting this together and this trans-exclusionary rhetoric does NOTHING to help that. Bette Midler is a woman. Some other people who give birth are not women. That's ok!"

The fight for women’s rights INCLUDES trans people - trans rights do not erode women’s rights. We’re all fighting this together and this trans-exclusionary rhetoric does NOTHING to help that. Bette Midler is a woman. Some other people who give birth are not women. That’s ok! https://t.co/i4IUzNpcTh — Crystal | Black Lives Matter (@crystalwillseeu) July 4, 2022

Are the most popular films in history actually broadcasting messages from God? The answer is an absolute yes! Find out how!

Follow Joe on Twitter @JoeKovacsNews

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!