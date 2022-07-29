A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Biden admin quietly approves construction of U.S.-Mexico border wall near Yuma

Plan includes filling 4 major gaps

Published July 29, 2022 at 3:16pm
President Donald J. Trump stands before a plaque Tuesday, June 23, 2020, commemorating the 200th mile of new border wall along the U.S.-Mexico border near Yuma, Arizona. (Official White House photo by Shealah Craighead)

(FOX NEWS) – "Not another foot." Those were the words Joe Biden used as a mantra throughout his 2020 presidential campaign regarding the construction of the U.S.-Mexico border wall. But on Thursday, the Biden administration approved a plan to complete a section of the border wall near Yuma, Arizona.

The plan includes filling four major gaps in the wall that continue to allow the Yuma area to be one of the busiest corridors for illegal immigration crossings.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas authorized the new plan, which was started by the Trump administration, in an effort to "deploy modern, effective border measures" and improve "safety and security along the Southwest Border," the agency said.

