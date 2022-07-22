Biden judicial nominee promoting abolition of prisons!

One of the lesser legacies of Joe Biden's tenure in the White House, compared to his 9.1% inflation, a concerted effort to impose transgenderism on reluctant Americans and his incredible spending levels, will be his judicial nominees.

One of the examples of that category will be a candidate for the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals who doesn't want there to be any prisons.

At all.

Fox News reports Biden nominated Roopali Desai to the appeals court, even though that activist is on the board of a "group that backed calls to defund the police and has called to abolish prisons."

Desai now is a partner at the law firm Coppersmith Brockelman.

But Desai also serves on the board of Just Communities Arizona, a self-described "abolitionist organization" that would prefer "a world in which prisons and jails are unnecessary."

The report explained that group has adopted "radical" positions on criminal justice to include claiming that "the criminal punishment system isn't really about justice."

The group also complained about the execution a month ago of Frank Atwood of Arizona, who was convicted in 1987 of raping and murdering 8-year-old Vicki Lynne Hoskinson.

"The state of Arizona has executed Frank Atwood," the group's statement on Facebook said. "Please take a moment to send Light to Frank Atwood, his family and friends, and all those who suffer under Arizona’s punishment system (including those who are employed by it."

JCA used to be known as part of the American Friends Service Committee, and that national organization, "supports defunding the police and called the American criminal justice system 'a racist system that disproportionately targets people of color.'"

Mike Davis, of the Article III Project regarding judges and courts, warned Desai's record is "disturbing" and it shows she's "unfit" for the post.

"She helped lead an organization that supports abolishing prisons and defunding police. Desai also partnered with teachers’ unions to indoctrinate our children with Critical Race Theory. Her position as a board member of the Arizona ACLU and time spent working as an attorney for Planned Parenthood expose her for what she is – a far-left activist driven by a dangerous ideology," Davis charged.

He called for Biden with withdraw the nomination of Desai, who also has worked as a lawyer for Planned Parenthood.

