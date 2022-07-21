Biden has made enemies of Border Patrol agents

In order for a machine to continue working, you have to make sure that all the parts are in working order. All of them. Say you've got a nice classic car. On the outside, it looks great, right? But if the engine isn't up to speed or you don't keep it properly maintained, the car doesn't run. Plain and simple.

For years, our Border Patrol officers have been running things quite well, keeping migrants out while at the same time protecting those on the other side. But some recent feather-ruffling by President Joe Biden has me questioning just how much the agents are valued.

As if Biden's attempts to reverse Title 42 weren't already getting on the nerves of our hard-working patrol officers, a recent story surrounding the reported "whipping" of Haitian migrants on the border has Biden and his cohorts at the Department of Homeland Security out for blood.

Upon hearing about the incident, which took place last September, Biden, without hesitation, went on a rampage against these agents. While making a whipping motion with his hand, he said in regards to the agents, "I promise you, those people will pay. There will be an investigation underway now and there will be consequences. There will be consequences."

However, to have that kind of judgment without taking a closer look at the video – and instead relying on biased media coverage – just seems kind of sloppy. And what's worse, it frays the relationship between Biden's government and the tired, hardworking Border Patrol agents. That's not good at all.

In the midst of his investigation, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas first showed sympathy to the agents, in contrast to what Biden did. However, he changed his tune shortly thereafter, noting that "one cannot weaponize a horse" and saying the images "troubled me profoundly." Again, he apparently did so without closely examining the video at hand, in which the agents weren't involved in any kind of "whipping."

Now, months later, the DHS seems prepared to punish these agents, even after the promise of an investigation that apparently never really happened. And, needless to say, Border Patrol officers aren't pleased with what's happening.

"Those agents did nothing wrong," said one officer, before using an expletive to talk about just how full of it the DHS and Biden really were.

National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd has expressed disappointment in the whole situation. But the thing that bothered him the most? Biden's quick, biased judgment without taking a closer look at what actually happened.

"The moment he made that statement, the moment he said that those agents would pay, the moment he convicted those agents without any evidence, without any investigation, there could be no doubt in anybody's mind that these investigators were going to come back with some sort of charge against the agents," Judd explained to Fox News. "They had no choice. The president of the United States, the most powerful man in the world, said that they would pay, and now they're paying.

"Unfortunately, we always expect the worst."

And here's the thing: It shouldn't be like this. It shouldn't be an uphill struggle where the Border Patrol agents have to deal with the toils of their job and with whatever decisions the government makes against them. This is one of those relationships that we have to make sure isn't frayed.

Biden and his fellow Democrats should pay closer attention to how much struggle these guys go through and get off their backs when all they're trying to do is get their job done.

Despite the DHS' efforts to find minor wrongdoing against the Border Patrol officers, so that they can be punished, they should be praised and appreciated, instead of thrown to the whipping post.

