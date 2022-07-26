A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Money Politics U.S. WND News Center WorldWND
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Biden plans to give ID cards to illegal aliens!

As officials estimate 900,000 evaded Border Patrol in past 2 years

Art Moore By Art Moore
Published July 25, 2022 at 8:11pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Joe Biden meets with senior advisers for a daily press briefing, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in the Oval Office of the White House. (Official White House photo by Adam Schultz)

Joe Biden meets with senior advisers for a daily press briefing, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in the Oval Office of the White House. (Official White House photo by Adam Schultz)

President Biden's plan to provide ID cards to illegal aliens is "the exact opposite of what he should be doing" to fix the border crisis, said Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

"During the worst border crisis in history, the Biden administration is now handing out ID cards to illegal migrants to make it easier to travel throughout the United States," McCarthy told DailyMail.com.

The administration's plan is to give temporary photo ID cards to illegal border crossers who are awaiting decisions on their immigration proceedings, granting them easier access to government services and benefits.

Axios, citing two sources familiar with the planning, said the pilot ID card program would incentivizing check-ins and more frequent communication with law enforcement during immigration proceedings.

TRENDING: The coming U.S.-China collision and Pelosi's Taiwan trip

An ICE spokesman said that along with a photo, the cards would have "cutting-edge security features."

Since the beginning of the 2021 fiscal year in October, an estimated 900,000 illegal aliens have evaded border security and crossed illegally into the U.S., sources at the Department of Homeland Security told Fox News.

Nearly 1.75 million illegal aliens have been encountered by Customs and Border Protection in fiscal 2022 alone, the most of any previous year.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Sources said the ID cards likely will have a QR code linked to court information and documents.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Art Moore
Art Moore, co-author of the best-selling book "See Something, Say Nothing," entered the media world as a PR assistant for the Seattle Mariners and a correspondent covering pro and college sports for Associated Press Radio. He reported for a Chicago-area daily newspaper and was senior news writer for Christianity Today magazine and an editor for Worldwide Newsroom before joining WND shortly after 9/11. He earned a master's degree in communications from Wheaton College.







Biden plans to give ID cards to illegal aliens!
Study: Vitamin D deficiency raises risk of death from COVID by 50%
Whistleblowers: FBI closed Hunter Biden probe, leaked 'Russian disinfo' claim
Major nation condemns WHO for 'unscientific' COVID guidance
Dr. Deborah Birx: I knew shots would not prevent COVID infection
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×