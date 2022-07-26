Biden plans to give ID cards to illegal aliens!

President Biden's plan to provide ID cards to illegal aliens is "the exact opposite of what he should be doing" to fix the border crisis, said Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

"During the worst border crisis in history, the Biden administration is now handing out ID cards to illegal migrants to make it easier to travel throughout the United States," McCarthy told DailyMail.com.

The administration's plan is to give temporary photo ID cards to illegal border crossers who are awaiting decisions on their immigration proceedings, granting them easier access to government services and benefits.

Axios, citing two sources familiar with the planning, said the pilot ID card program would incentivizing check-ins and more frequent communication with law enforcement during immigration proceedings.

An ICE spokesman said that along with a photo, the cards would have "cutting-edge security features."

Since the beginning of the 2021 fiscal year in October, an estimated 900,000 illegal aliens have evaded border security and crossed illegally into the U.S., sources at the Department of Homeland Security told Fox News.

Nearly 1.75 million illegal aliens have been encountered by Customs and Border Protection in fiscal 2022 alone, the most of any previous year.

Sources said the ID cards likely will have a QR code linked to court information and documents.

