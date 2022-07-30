A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Health PoliticsTHE SWAMP
Biden readies to declare public health emergency due to monkeypox

HHS secretary says 'concern level is 10/10'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 30, 2022 at 5:28pm
(PATRIOT TRUTHS) – As Monkeypox cases continue to rise in the United States, totaling nearly 3,500 to date, the Biden administration is readying to follow in the footsteps of the World Health Organization (WHO) and declare a public health emergency due to the ongoing outbreak of the shingles-like disease.

A declaration could come from Biden as soon as this week. All that’s holding things up is finding the right individuals to lead the charge. According to administration sources who spoke with CNN, the White House is actively searching for a coordinator to lead the national monkeypox taskforce.

As of now, it is unclear who is being considered for the job.

