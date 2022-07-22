Biden's Cabinet is bare of constitutional patriots

The setting for Shakespeare's play "Richard III" is during the Wars of the Roses – a series of bloody conflicts between two competing royal families for the English throne. Villainous Richard, having lost his horse in battle, is left on foot to fight from a position of weakness. He dies, uttering the words, "A horse, a horse, my kingdom for a horse." Those words revealed a willingness to surrender something of much greater value for something of immediate need but of much less value.

As one reflects upon the questionable actions and behavior of President Joe Biden since taking office, suggesting he lacks competence, we cannot ignore the failure of his Cabinet officials to accept the solemn responsibility they have under the Constitution. We do not know whether their inaction is due to a willingness to surrender something of much greater value (our republic) for something of immediate need (their jobs) but of much less value.

Their inaction suggests we have a Cabinet laid bare of constitutional patriots interested in preserving our republic. Such inaction puts our nation in grave danger as Biden may soon exercise a decision that would maximize his executive power.

While one may ignore Biden's continuing gaffes and forgetfulness, there is no way to ignore his lengthy record of wrong domestic and foreign policy decisions. Their combined negative impact on America's prestige and our economy is appalling. They include:

A disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan that left behind billions of dollars of weaponry making the Taliban a threatening military force, while he falsely claimed no one warned him about the negative consequences such a complete withdrawal could have.

Biden-created hyperinflation plaguing an American economy that may well now be entering a recession.

Implementation of an oil policy that has removed America's capability to remain oil independent, leaving us dependent upon less than friendly foreign oil suppliers while devastating our economy.

Senselessly draining our all important Strategic Petroleum Reserves (SPR) – our energy backup in case of war or domestic disruption – at a time America is moving closer to the possibility of foreign conflict.

Shipping 6 million gallons of SPR oil to China – a nation responsible for unleashing the coronavirus upon the world – which now threatens America should it provide defensive weaponry to Taiwan or should House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visit the island nation next month.

Ignoring concerned Americans that his son Hunter holds a 10% interest in the Chinese oil company receiving the SPR oil.

Fueling disrespect for the Supreme Court of the United States based on its recent overturning of the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that erroneously claimed a woman had a federal right to abortion while encouraging abortionists to protest against the Court in violation of federal law.

Opening up our borders to an illegal immigrant invasion coming at a major cost in American lives, further creating economic stress and an enormous drug problem.

While the above list is not all inclusive, it should suffice to raise concerns among Cabinet officials.

A former White House doctor tells us he questions Biden's cognitive ability. We were told by Robert Gates, one of President Obama's secretaries of defense, that Biden has been wrong about top foreign policy issues for decades. Regardless of whether Biden's incompetency is an extreme result of the Peter Principle or mental deficiency is immaterial at this time, as he considers the step of declaring a national climate change emergency that would imbue him with the equivalent of dictatorial powers.

It is said that in A.D. 64, the despised Emperor Nero "fiddled while Rome burned." Whether true or not, the expression refers to a totally ineffective leader in a time of crisis. We need to accept the fact Biden is a 21st century Nero who is on the verge of crowning himself emperor.

Proclaiming a climate change emergency would give Biden unilateral authority to basically do whatever he deems necessary to combat climate change, including pulling money away from defense to fund construction of renewable energy products. The White House announced, "The president made clear that if the Senate doesn't act to tackle the climate crisis, he will. We are considering all options."

As one worried critic notes, "What Biden is preparing to do means effectively the end of the separation of powers and, in effect, a move from a constitutional republic to a monarchy."

Additionally, Biden recently was diagnosed with COVID-19. There is no telling what further impact such a diagnosis will have on a president in an already physically and mentally deteriorating state. Meanwhile, Biden has gone into hiding while nothing appears on his schedule.

While impeachment action against Biden may well be taken by Republicans should midterm elections give them both a House and Senate majority, that may prove to be too late.

Section 4 of the 25th Amendment of the Constitution provides that "the Vice President and a majority of either the principal officers of the executive departments or of such other body as Congress may by law provide, transmit to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives their written declaration that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of the office. …"

Receipt of this declaration then puts responsibility on Congress to resolve whether the president should be removed from office.

Because Cabinet action is needed quickly before a Biden "coronation," there is no time to impeach our even less competent vice president the way Spiro Agnew was replaced by Gerald Ford in 1973. While congressional members on both sides of the aisle will have concerns about bringing Kamala Harris, the most unpopular vice president in 50 years, to the Oval Office, they need to quickly identify a new vice presidential candidate to serve under her, with an eye toward that person eventually replacing President Harris. As bad as Harris is and would welcome doing a "twofer" impeachment, we can ill afford to have Space Cadet Biden exercising dictatorial powers.

We can only hope a majority of Cabinet officials recognize failing to take action under the 25th Amendment quickly to remove Biden will not bode well for the future of our republic.

