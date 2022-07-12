Biden's CDC director demands seniors get yet ANOTHER booster 'right away'

Just when things were getting back to normal, mostly. People could do their shopping without wearing a face covering in most retailers. The masks still are being demanded in doctors' offices, but, heck, that's where sick people are anyway.

In light of that, Joe Biden's director of the Centers for Disease Control, Rochelle Walensky, has unleashed a new demand – for seniors to get their second booster shot against COVID-19 "right away."

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky: "My message right now is very simple: It is essential that these Americans ... get their second booster shot right away." pic.twitter.com/6BIOv9IQZo — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 12, 2022

TRENDING: Poll: Now even DEMOCRATS want Biden to step down in 2024

"Many Americans are under vaccinated, meaning they are not up to date on their COVID-19 vaccines. Not all people over the age of 50 have received their first booster dose…" she started out.

Of those over 50 only 28% have gotten their second booster after lining up to take their first, she said. Those over 65 are even worse.

"So my message right now is very simple: It is essential that these Americans … get their second booster shot right away."

The Gateway Pundit reported, "She's back!"

Does the government want you dead? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (7 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

And the report said Xavier Becerra, the lawyer Joe Biden named to manage the Health and Human Services, predicted a "resurgence" of the virus.

"What I will tell you is that come the fall and winter – uh, most everyone who’s uh an expert on pandemics and these viruses will tell you strong chance that we’ll see a resurgence of the virus whether it’s the [COVID] variants we have now or new variants and we gotta be ready,” Becerra said.

Meanwhile, an MIT study as tied COVID shots to cardiac arrest among young patients. And the CEO of the maker of the Astrazeneca shots was caught saying millions of people should avoid them completely.

Previously, Joe Biden's medical adviser, Anthony Fauci, said he really doesn't know how many shots ultimately will be recommended, but studies have shown they're virtually ineffective for children.

And the FDA has warned Joe Biden may end up demanding annual shots.

WND reported earlier this year when New York Times reporter Alex Berenson called for the "dangerous" shots to be withdrawn.

On Tucker Carlson's Fox News program, he said the vaccines don't work against the omicron variant that makes up most of the new cases.

"We're at a very dangerous moment, Tucker, and I'm not exaggerating. I think this is probably the most important appearance I’ve had with you in the last two years," he said at the time, a few weeks ago.

"It is completely clear now that the vaccines don’t really work at all against omicron. In these highly vaccinated and highly boosted countries, rates of infection are incredibly high and rates of serious disease and death are also rising," said Berenson.

Earlier, renowned cardiologist and medical scientist Dr. Peter McCullough told WND in a video interview the official pandemic narrative is "completely crumbling" and the vaccines "should be pulled off the market."

Last August, Berenson was permanently banned from Twitter for "repeated violations" of the social-media platform's rules on spreading "misinformation."

He has self-published four booklets on the pandemic along with the book Pandemia: How Coronavirus Hysteria Took Over Our Government, Rights, and Lives."

On social media, many commenters rejected Walensky's medical ideology, stating simply, "No."

Or sometimes, "No, no, no."

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!