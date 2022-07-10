Biden's 'Mary Poppins' of disinformation details why she quit

(FOX NEWS) -- Former executive director of the Department of Homeland Security's Disinformation Governance Board Nina Jankowicz said Sunday that there was a "disproportionate focus" on her as she criticized the department's handling of the backlash over the fact-checking arm.

CNN "Reliable Sources" host Brian Stelter asked if the board was the "victim" of disinformation after the DHS announced it would be put on hold following free speech concerns.

This one absolutely has to go into the 2022 Time Capsule. #MinistryOfTruth pic.twitter.com/gww1JncUZW — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 29, 2022

"It absolutely was the victim of disinformation," Jankowicz said. "So all of these narratives, that the Disinformation Governance Board was going to be this Orwellian Ministry of Truth and all of the harassment and disinformation that was directed against me, was based on that falsehood."

Read the full story ›