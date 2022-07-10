A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Biden's 'Mary Poppins' of disinformation details why she quit

'There was a disproportionate focus on me'

Published July 10, 2022 at 6:19pm
Published July 10, 2022 at 6:19pm
Nina Jankowicz singing a disinformation song to a tune from 'Mary Poppins.' (Video screenshot)

Nina Jankowicz singing a disinformation song to a tune from 'Mary Poppins.' (Video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) -- Former executive director of the Department of Homeland Security's Disinformation Governance Board Nina Jankowicz said Sunday that there was a "disproportionate focus" on her as she criticized the department's handling of the backlash over the fact-checking arm.

CNN "Reliable Sources" host Brian Stelter asked if the board was the "victim" of disinformation after the DHS announced it would be put on hold following free speech concerns.

"It absolutely was the victim of disinformation," Jankowicz said. "So all of these narratives, that the Disinformation Governance Board was going to be this Orwellian Ministry of Truth and all of the harassment and disinformation that was directed against me, was based on that falsehood."

