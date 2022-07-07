Biden's open borders: A nation-destroying force

By Ron Boat

If you were lucky enough to survive your precarious path across Mexico from South America, or your seemingly interminable journey from Iran, Afghanistan, Sudan or Syria, and then to swim the Rio Grande, you were probably greeted by an outstretched hand, reaching, assisting you to the safety of shore – but that dedicated Border Patrol officer should have sent you swimming south instead of accommodating your lawlessness.

Unfortunately, that's the new Amerikan dictate: Come one, come all, no matter who you are, where you're from or what your purpose is to be here. It matters not you came with no method of support, no skills to contribute to our society, no monetary means.

The dereliction of our elected rulers' designated duties is powerfully palpable. Their blatant dismissal of the laws of the land has resounding repetitive ramifications for every legal resident of this country.

As of July 5, 2022, the United Nations has declared the southern U.S. border the most dangerous border in the world. Texas counties have declared an "invasion" status, recognizing that the U.S. federal government isn't doing its requisite function.

The costs of illegal encroachment

Each citizen pays a different price for the unlawful presence of those who come unwelcomed, who live here at the expressed invitation and acceptance of the delinquent discussants of democracy.

If you're a middle-class employee, a lower-wage unskilled worker, or a tech savvy manager supporting your family, the competitive carnage on your job could assign you to the "you've been replaced" page of employment status, as thousands are willing to work more and for less just to have your job. How many landscapers, hotel maids and drive-thru order takers does America need?

For every American, this uninvited presence presents a mortal danger, and the price tag is high. Just ask citizens like Mary Ann Mendoza who lost her son, Mesa Arizona Police Sgt. Bandon Mendoza, killed in the early morning hours by an undocumented immigrant, a drunken driver, with a past criminal record.

Or the parents of two teenage girls in Virginia, killed by Alfredo Ramos, an illegal alien ordered to serve 40 years in prison and then be deported for his drunk-driving crash, while another illegal immigrant beat a 17-year-old girl with a baseball bat, dumping her body in a pond in suburban Washington.

Ten MS-13 gang members – all illegal immigrants – face life in prison after being charged in the kidnappings and deaths of two teens whose bodies were dug up in a Virginia park. The list trails on with more than 50 arrestees found on our national terrorist watch list. Just coming for a job, you say?

To 100,000-plus American households who lost family members to illicit, damaging drugs, it's just another cost that shouldn't have been born, and trafficking is earning cartels $4,000,000 a day thanks to Biden, Harris et al.

If you're one of those roaming the routes used to invade America, the personal cost could have been assault, rape, thievery, sex trafficking, desert drought or undeserved death, as in the perilous plight of 50-plus immigrants seeking sanctuary in the back of a tractor-trailer traversing the Texas landscape. Over 500 have perished in their search for a security sanctum.

In 2016, according to ICE, those released had been convicted of more than 10,000 criminal assaults, more than 800 sexual assaults, more than 400 homicide-related offenses and more than 300 kidnappings. There were over 350,000 known criminal aliens in the United States not detained by ICE. Now, from more than 150 countries, nearly 1.06 million CBP encounters at the southern border in the first half of FY 2022 resulted in Biden's illegal migrant releases exceeding 836,225, while SCOTUS reversed Trump's deterrent, a successful stay-in-Mexico policy.

For those more secure in their established entitlements of employment, retirement, or a happy inheritance, the cost will show up as an involuntarily contribution to wasted tax revenues – money for immigrants' freebies of CBP processing, court costs, food, education, transportation, health care, housing, incarceration and more.

In 2017, "The Fiscal Burden of Illegal Immigration on United States Taxpayers" report, issued by the Federation for American Immigration Reform, put the total cost of illegal immigration at $135 billion a year, while claiming undocumented immigrants paid only $19 billion a year in taxes. That left a net cost to local, state and federal governments of $116 billion that year.

In today's atmosphere, according to FAIR, illegal migration costs the American taxpayer approximately $132 billion annually, and could exceed $200 billion by 2025.

The left's agenda? They're not willing to spend "$1 for the wall" but will waste $12,000,000 on a study about slavery – Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, a self-proclaimed freed slave, must be thrilled.

The left loves illegals. They don't ask for much. They don't come out of the shadows complaining. They live under the cloak of acceptance we provide, taking what social services they can scour without raising flags of awareness. They live and take until their court date looms close, then they disappear into the obscurity of some sanctuary scenario.

This labyrinth of lunacy and lies, this entanglement of verbal excrement, is not lost on the millions that visit the cable channels seeking their daily dose of sloppy, supporting sanctification. Many long for the distorted inaccuracies as a rampart for their own inadequate, nonfactual beliefs of openness and hospitality for the world's poor and destitute yearning to live free.

Our rambling White House orator dispenses the lie that "the borders are closed," as Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas says, "We're working with our partner countries" to solve the problem. Most of America would admit that partnership ain't working.

"America First" is the answer to restore our national, economic and immigration security. With states like Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Colorado, California, New York and others fighting to give illegals rights such as voting privileges, driver's licenses, Obamacare and more, U.S. citizens suffer and stagger under the weight of their presence.

The costs are too high. We need to recognize the political prospering and businesses' profiteering off illegal aliens for what it is – a drain on America, a diluting of our freedoms and security, a diminishing destruction of our future.

Treason doth never prosper.

What's the reason?

Why, when treason doth prosper,

None dare call it treason.

– Sir John Harington (1561-1612)

Ron Boat has been writing national and international corporate marketing and training programs since 1975. In 2011 he was asked to write for No. 1 blogs and leading online publications. He interviews top military, political, and business leaders adding facts and timely commentary, without the rhetoric of political bias. He trusts that facts matter, and that truthful expression is paramount for a free [email protected] on CloutHub & Gab.

