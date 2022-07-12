A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Money Politics U.S.WND MONEY
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Here's the biggest reason people aren't buying electric cars

Where and when they can charge an EV is largest barrier

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 11, 2022 at 9:30pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
An electric vehicle charging station at a Maryland Welcome Center on Sept. 2, 2021. (Photo by Joe Kovacs)

An electric vehicle charging station at a Maryland Welcome Center on Sept. 2, 2021. (Photo by Joe Kovacs)

(FOX BUSINESS) -- A survey of U.S. adults has found that the logistics of where and when they would be able to charge an electric car is the largest barrier preventing them from owning such vehicles.

The revelation emerged in a recent poll of around 8,000 people conducted by Consumer Reports, in which a combined 36% said they would "definitely" or "seriously consider" choosing an electric-only vehicle as their next auto purchase.

When asked about the top concerns preventing them from making the jump from gas to electric, 61% cited charging logistics, followed by 55% saying the number of miles the vehicle can go per charge and 52% saying the costs of buying and maintaining an electric-only vehicle.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Here's the biggest reason people aren't buying electric cars
Sunken anchor: TV host slurs words on-air, all hell breaks loose
Man tries to flee deputies on a riding lawn mower
Guns? Let's fix the fatherless, faithless culture drugging our boys
Freshly lost suitcases 'thrown out' at major airport, as hundreds more pile up
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×