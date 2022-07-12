Here's the biggest reason people aren't buying electric cars

(FOX BUSINESS) -- A survey of U.S. adults has found that the logistics of where and when they would be able to charge an electric car is the largest barrier preventing them from owning such vehicles.

The revelation emerged in a recent poll of around 8,000 people conducted by Consumer Reports, in which a combined 36% said they would "definitely" or "seriously consider" choosing an electric-only vehicle as their next auto purchase.

When asked about the top concerns preventing them from making the jump from gas to electric, 61% cited charging logistics, followed by 55% saying the number of miles the vehicle can go per charge and 52% saying the costs of buying and maintaining an electric-only vehicle.

