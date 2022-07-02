Bill Gates granted authority to buy 2,100 more acres of North Dakota farmland

(SUMMIT NEWS) – Bill Gates, who already owns close to 270,000 acres of land in the U.S., has been granted the legal authority to buy another 2,100 acres in North Dakota, despite protests by local residents.

Gates, already the largest farmland owner in the country, has secured the go-ahead to buy the land for $13.5 million under his ‘Red River Trust’ company.

Gates is circumventing a 1932 anti-corporate farm ownership law by pledging to lease the land back to farmers after the purchase is complete.

