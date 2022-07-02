A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
U.S.FOOD FOR THOUGHT
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Bill Gates granted authority to buy 2,100 more acres of North Dakota farmland

Circumventing 1932 anti-corporate farm ownership law

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 2, 2022 at 3:32pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
North Dakota farmland (image courtesy Pixabay)

North Dakota farmland (image courtesy Pixabay)

(SUMMIT NEWS) – Bill Gates, who already owns close to 270,000 acres of land in the U.S., has been granted the legal authority to buy another 2,100 acres in North Dakota, despite protests by local residents.

Gates, already the largest farmland owner in the country, has secured the go-ahead to buy the land for $13.5 million under his ‘Red River Trust’ company.

Gates is circumventing a 1932 anti-corporate farm ownership law by pledging to lease the land back to farmers after the purchase is complete.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Abortion rights protestors target Justice Amy Coney Barrett's house
Despite attack from left, Clarence Thomas' influence over Supreme Court at a 'zenith'
Arizona governor signs law that sends millions to build border wall
Feds caught, over and over, putting 'lipstick on a pig'
Beaches step up vigilance after recent shark sightings
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×