Bill Gates tries to clean up reputation by touting plan to give away lots of money

(MEDIA RIGHT NEWS) – Microsoft founder Bill Gates bragged on Twitter about his planned $20 billion dollar endowment to the Gates Foundation this month. In a tweet thread sharing the purpose of the Gates Foundation, as well as highlighting the funding coming from himself and Warren Buffett, Gates shares that he plans to give the foundation “virtually all of my wealth.”

Gates starts the thread with a review of the past two years of living under a global pandemic.

“Several huge global setbacks over the past few years have left many people discouraged and wondering whether the world is destined to get worse.”

