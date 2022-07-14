A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
MoneyTHEY WALK AMONG US
Bill Gates tries to clean up reputation by touting plan to give away lots of money

Says plan could lower his place on 'wealthiest' list

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 14, 2022 at 2:23pm
Bill Gates (Video screenshot)

(MEDIA RIGHT NEWS) – Microsoft founder Bill Gates bragged on Twitter about his planned $20 billion dollar endowment to the Gates Foundation this month. In a tweet thread sharing the purpose of the Gates Foundation, as well as highlighting the funding coming from himself and Warren Buffett, Gates shares that he plans to give the foundation “virtually all of my wealth.”

Gates starts the thread with a review of the past two years of living under a global pandemic.

“Several huge global setbacks over the past few years have left many people discouraged and wondering whether the world is destined to get worse.”

Read the full story ›

