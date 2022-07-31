A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'Blood pouring out of my mouth': Jew brutally attacked on NYC subway

'Perpetrator told him he'd have killed the Jewish man if only he had a gun'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 31, 2022 at 1:44pm
(ISRAEL NATIONAL NEWS) -- A Jewish man was violently assaulted on a New York City subway on Tuesday by an antisemitic assailant.

The brutal attack on the E train left him with lacerations on his face and sent him to the hospital.

“This Jewish man was violently attacked for no other reason than being identifiably Jewish, and the perpetrator told him he’d have killed the Jewish man if only he had a gun,” Jewish activist and former New York State Assemblyman Dov Hikind tweeted.

