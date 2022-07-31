Bone of contention: 1 in 4 would dump their date for ordering boneless chicken wings

(STUDY FINDS) -- NEW YORK -- How do you handle messy fingers after devouring a plate of buffalo wings? A survey of 2,000 people finds that three in four Americans won’t judge you for licking your fingers after eating chicken wings – because they’ll do the same.

The poll also reveals that chicken wings are considered an “old reliable” classic food (63%) and are the favorite among casual-dining appetizers (54%), followed by chips and salsa (46%) and French fries (44%). Results show that chicken wings are a crowd-pleasing appetizer for even the pickiest of eaters. Three out of four people agree it’s hard to beat the taste of a chicken wing, which may be why 60 percent say they’re likely to order them most times or every time they go to a restaurant.

People also enjoy a good chicken wing whenever the cravings hit (44%), when ordering takeout or delivery at home (42%) and at parties (40%). This may also be why seven in 10 of those who enjoy the savory food crave them often (71%), and why they make sure to eat every last bite before leaving the bones behind (79%).

