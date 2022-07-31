A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Education U.S.FOOD FOR THOUGHT
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Bone of contention: 1 in 4 would dump their date for ordering boneless chicken wings

One-third of Americans will reach for a drumette first

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 31, 2022 at 3:07pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(STUDY FINDS) -- NEW YORK -- How do you handle messy fingers after devouring a plate of buffalo wings? A survey of 2,000 people finds that three in four Americans won’t judge you for licking your fingers after eating chicken wings – because they’ll do the same.

The poll also reveals that chicken wings are considered an “old reliable” classic food (63%) and are the favorite among casual-dining appetizers (54%), followed by chips and salsa (46%) and French fries (44%). Results show that chicken wings are a crowd-pleasing appetizer for even the pickiest of eaters. Three out of four people agree it’s hard to beat the taste of a chicken wing, which may be why 60 percent say they’re likely to order them most times or every time they go to a restaurant.

People also enjoy a good chicken wing whenever the cravings hit (44%), when ordering takeout or delivery at home (42%) and at parties (40%). This may also be why seven in 10 of those who enjoy the savory food crave them often (71%), and why they make sure to eat every last bite before leaving the bones behind (79%).

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Young voters are abandoning Biden as fast as they can. Here's why
'Digital religion' is sparking a 'spiritual revolution' among millennials
Bone of contention: 1 in 4 would dump their date for ordering boneless chicken wings
NBA legend Bill Russell dead
Famous TV host given 18 months to live and lost hope. Then, he clung to God and this Bible verse
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×