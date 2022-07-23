California announces plan to charge landowners for their own water

California has announced to landowners that they now are going to be billed for the water they take out of their own wells, on their own land.

Hundreds of dollars in fees are looming, with 25% penalties for those who don't pay on time.

It is ZeroHedge that is reporting on a letter reported by a "source" near San Diego.

That person "has shared with California Globe a shocking letter that’s quietly being delivered to owners of private wells," the report said.

That individual reported, "California is marching toward a world where those with wells on their own property will be required to put a meter on them and pay the government. Because in their world, the government owns everything and we’re just renters."

The letter reportedly is from Natalie Stork, of the Groundwater Management Program Unit 1, and was on letterhead from the California Water Boards, under the authority of Gov. Newsom and Jared Blumenfeld, secretary for Environmental Protection.

It reveals an "extremely aggressive" agenda by the government.

It states, "Landowners whose property is within an unmanaged area and contains an operating ground water extraction well must report the volume of groundwater extracted from the well. The groundwater extraction volume must be reported as a monthly total. In addition to pumping volumes, reports must include the location of the well and the place and purpose of use of the groundwater. Groundwater extraction reports are not due to the state water board until February 1, 2023. However, if you are required to report, the report must include pumping volumes for each month between the date of receipt of this letter and September 30, 2022."

A "filing fee" is $300, plus $10 per acre-foot, plus 25% penalties.

ZeroHedge reported, "California Globe reached out to Ms. Stork and SGMA to inquire how widely this letter was sent and where the State Water Resources Control Board derives the right to charge well owners for water on their own property."

The report continued with comments from two people who got the letter that so far there's little organized resistance.

"The fees may seem small today, but they always start small. Then they’ll ratchet up. Similarly, while this excludes light domestic users, it won’t for long," the letter recipient said.

