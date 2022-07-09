A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Canada: Outage left many without mobile, internet service

Disrupted police, businesses, courts, transportation, credit cards

(ABC NEWS) – A widespread network outage left many Canadians without mobile and internet service for most of Friday, disrupting police, business and court services as crowds flocked to work at coffee shops with Wi-Fi.

Rogers Communications Inc. said it started restoring service late in the day and said its teams “are working hard to get everyone back online as quickly as possible.”

The outage began early in the morning and stretched into the evening, interrupting services across retailers and credit card processors, police and courts, airlines and train networks.

Canada: Outage left many without mobile, internet service
