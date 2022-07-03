A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Cassidy Hutchinson referred to Jan. 6 Committee as 'BS' in text massages

Claimed Trump lunged for steering wheel in effort to reroute car to the Capitol

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 3, 2022 at 5:59pm
Cassidy Hutchinson testifies before the Jan. 6 Committee on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (Video screenshot)

(DAILY CALLER) -- The January 6 committee’s key witness, Cassidy Hutchinson, called the committee “bs” in a text message obtained exclusively by the Daily Caller.

On Feb 1. Hutchinson sent a text to a conservative activist with connections to the First Amendment Fund, which is a group started by the American Conservative Union that helps Trump officials cover costs for Jan. 6 lawyers. Matt Schlapp said Hutchinson approached CPAC for help through the First Amendment Fund. Schlapp said he is happy they did not end up assisting her because she was relaying White House “hallway gossip as fact.”

In the text message, Hutchinson says: “Hey (redacted)! This is Cassidy Hutchinson. Kind of a random question, but do you still work for the Schlapp’s at the ACU?”

Read the full story ›

