A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Politics U.S.
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

'Cataclysmic threats': Romney warns return to Trump would render U.S. 'incurable'

'America is in denial'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 4, 2022 at 5:37pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
U.S. Sen.Mitt Romney, R-Utah, listens as President Joe Biden addresses Congress on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. (Video screenshot)

U.S. Sen.Mitt Romney, R-Utah, listens as President Joe Biden addresses Congress on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. (Video screenshot)

(MEDIAITE) -- An op-ed in the Atlantic, penned by Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT), blasts both sides of the political spectrum arguing that America is missing the bigger picture.

“What accounts for the blithe dismissal of potentially cataclysmic threats?” questions Romney in the piece titled, “America Is in Denial.”

The senator, who was the 2012 Republican nominee for president, has gained attention in recent years for his criticisms of former President Donald Trump, including a vote to convict Trump in 2020 following the riots of January 6th.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'Cataclysmic threats': Romney warns return to Trump would render U.S. 'incurable'
Stunning number of young adults don't know who U.S. declared 'independence' from
July 4th massacre: At least 6 dead, 24 hospitalized in parade shooting
America's emissions cuts obliterated by foreign coal-plant emissions
Biden and Pelosi turn to 'hysteria' after fall of Roe
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×