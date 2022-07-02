Chick-fil-A is America's favorite restaurant for 8th year in a row

(FOX BUSINESS) – Chick-fil-A has maintained its position as America’s favorite restaurant for eight years in a row, according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI).

That’s in spite of the fact that overall, consumers prefer full-service restaurants over fast food.

The survey found that Americans’ satisfaction with fast food restaurants decreased by 2.6% in the last year, earning the category a score of 76. Meanwhile, full-service restaurants maintained their score of 80 from 2021.

