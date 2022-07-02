A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsFOOD FOR THOUGHT
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Chick-fil-A is America's favorite restaurant for 8th year in a row

Even beat out full-serve eating establishments

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 2, 2022 at 11:12am
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(FOX BUSINESS) – Chick-fil-A has maintained its position as America’s favorite restaurant for eight years in a row, according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI).

That’s in spite of the fact that overall, consumers prefer full-service restaurants over fast food.

The survey found that Americans’ satisfaction with fast food restaurants decreased by 2.6% in the last year, earning the category a score of 76. Meanwhile, full-service restaurants maintained their score of 80 from 2021.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Chick-fil-A is America's favorite restaurant for 8th year in a row
Never-before-seen crystals found in perfectly preserved meteorite dust
Kangaroo was released from enclosure by a parrot
Pregnant student wins discrimination case against college
The military went woke, now it can't find recruits
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×