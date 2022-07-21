A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
China holds 5-day military exercise near U.S. warships in South China Sea

Planned drills cover approximately 100,000 square kilometers

WND News Services
Published July 21, 2022 at 5:31pm
U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Cory Eggers, left, replenishment officer with Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Lt. Cmdr. Shuzo Homma discuss naval ships in the COMLOG WESTPAC conference room on Feb. 22, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Teddy Haghverdi)

(AMERICAN MILITARY NEWS) – China announced a large-scale military exercise in the South China Sea as the U.S. aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan sails near the Spratly Islands and a U.S. destroyer conducted consecutive sail-throughs.

The Hainan Maritime Safety Administration (MSA) issued a navigation warning on Friday, saying that military drills would take place from Saturday to Wednesday in a large area overlapping the Paracel archipelago, contested by China, Taiwan and Vietnam but controlled entirely by China.

A navigation warning is a public advisory notice to mariners about changes to navigational aids and current marine activities or hazards such as military exercises.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
