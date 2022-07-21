China holds 5-day military exercise near U.S. warships in South China Sea

(AMERICAN MILITARY NEWS) – China announced a large-scale military exercise in the South China Sea as the U.S. aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan sails near the Spratly Islands and a U.S. destroyer conducted consecutive sail-throughs.

The Hainan Maritime Safety Administration (MSA) issued a navigation warning on Friday, saying that military drills would take place from Saturday to Wednesday in a large area overlapping the Paracel archipelago, contested by China, Taiwan and Vietnam but controlled entirely by China.

A navigation warning is a public advisory notice to mariners about changes to navigational aids and current marine activities or hazards such as military exercises.

