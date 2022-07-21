A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
WorldBLACK-GOLD BLUES
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

China spent 72% more on Russian oil in June

Moscow remains top Chinese supplies; Saudi volumes tumble

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 21, 2022 at 5:16pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(ZEROHEDGE) – Remember when sanctions on Russia were meant to cripple the country's economy and destroy the ruble, and then all the deep state plans imploded spectacularly as the Russian current account surplus soared to a record, and the ruble hit decade highs? Well, thank China for all that (which the Biden regime will never stand up against as Beijing possesses all that compromising Hunter/Joe information).

According to the latest Chinese customs data, Russia held the top spot as China's biggest oil supplier for a second month in June as Chinese buyers (alongside India) cashed in on Moscow's deeply discounted supplies, slashing more costly shipments from Saudi Arabia, which instead target the energy hyperinflation-ravaged wasteland that is Europe.

Imports of Russian oil, including supplies pumped via the East Siberia Pacific Ocean (ESPO) pipeline and seaborne shipments from Russia's European and Far Eastern ports, totaled 7.29 million tonnes, up nearly 10% from a year ago, according to data from the Chinese General Administration of Customs.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







DHS watchdog opens investigation into deleted Secret Service Jan. 6 texts
Hawley grills Biden officials for letting illegals identify themselves with arrest warrants
Russia resumes Nord Stream natural gas deliveries to Europe
China holds 5-day military exercise near U.S. warships in South China Sea
China's mortgage payment boycott spreads as property suppliers refuse to pay their bills
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×