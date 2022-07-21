China spent 72% more on Russian oil in June

(ZEROHEDGE) – Remember when sanctions on Russia were meant to cripple the country's economy and destroy the ruble, and then all the deep state plans imploded spectacularly as the Russian current account surplus soared to a record, and the ruble hit decade highs? Well, thank China for all that (which the Biden regime will never stand up against as Beijing possesses all that compromising Hunter/Joe information).

According to the latest Chinese customs data, Russia held the top spot as China's biggest oil supplier for a second month in June as Chinese buyers (alongside India) cashed in on Moscow's deeply discounted supplies, slashing more costly shipments from Saudi Arabia, which instead target the energy hyperinflation-ravaged wasteland that is Europe.

Imports of Russian oil, including supplies pumped via the East Siberia Pacific Ocean (ESPO) pipeline and seaborne shipments from Russia's European and Far Eastern ports, totaled 7.29 million tonnes, up nearly 10% from a year ago, according to data from the Chinese General Administration of Customs.

