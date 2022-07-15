China on verge of violent debt jubilee as 'disgruntled' homebuyers refuse to pay their mortgage

(ZEROHEDGE) – While U.S. snowflakes are all too happy to talk the talk (which remains free, even despite Biden's hyperinflation), Chinese residents are increasingly walking the walk. First, it was the violent outcry against mandatory covid vaccines that put an end to Beijing's desire to forcibly innoculate all Beijing residents in just 48 hours – a feat not all of America's armed militias have been able to achieve, and now it's a grassroots push for what appears to be a debt jubillee as millions of homeowners suddenly stop paying their mortgages, a shocking move that has sent shockwaves across China's capital markets and has sparked panic within China's political leadership circles.

As Bloomberg reports overnight, a rapidly increasing number of "disgruntled Chinese homebuyers" are refusing to pay mortgages for unfinished construction projects, exacerbating the country’s real estate woes and stoking fears that the crisis will spread to the wider financial system as countless mortgages default.

According to researcher China Real Estate Information, homebuyers have stopped mortgage payments on at least 100 projects in more than 50 cities as of Wednesday, up from 58 projects on Tuesday and only 28 on Monday, according to Jefferies Financial Group Inc. analysts including Shujin Chen.

Read the full story ›