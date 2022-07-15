Chinese children coerced to 'motivate' grandparents to get COVID jabs

(THE EPOCH TIMES) – An official notice encouraging children to promote vaccine use among elderly relatives that was published by a district educational body of China’s Beihai City on July 6 has triggered widespread criticism among Chinese netizens.

The online notice, titled “A Special Summer Vacation Homework Assignment,” requires young students, including kindergarten children, “to motivate paternal and maternal grandparents of 60 and above to take their first COVID jab successfully.”

Children will be awarded “a merit certificate and a nice small gift” by their teachers when going back to school or their kindergarten in the coming semester upon presenting their grandparents’ vaccination certificate, the notice by the Haicheng District educational body reads.

