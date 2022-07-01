A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Chinese and Russian navies circle Japan in 'show of force'

Yet another example of increasingly close alliance between 2 aggressive nations

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 1, 2022 at 5:27pm
Chinese navy warships

(ZEROHEDGE) – In yet another example of the increasingly close alliance between Russia and China, the Chinese Navy and Russia's Pacific Fleet have been engaging in war game operations, seemingly in tandem around Japan, according to the Japanese Defense Ministry.

Reports of coordinated military exercises have not been officially acknowledged by Russia or China, though Japan continues to post regular updates on ship movements. The naval exercises were apparently focused around the islands of Miyako and Okinawa, which hold 50,000 US forces, as well as a 70-mile wide corridor between the island of Yonaguni and Taiwan.

While not unheard of, military cooperation in the Pacific between Russia and China has grown in frequency, with naval exercises increasing over the past month. While Japan calls these movements a “show of force,” they may very well be practice for a conflict planned in the near future.

